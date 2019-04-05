Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,311 Shares of ADT Inc (ADT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,469 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ADT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,319 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ADT by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,124 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 255,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

ADT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

