Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,221 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 77.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 327,106 shares during the period.

BYM stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

