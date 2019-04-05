Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Stericycle worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $71.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/stericycle-inc-srcl-shares-bought-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.