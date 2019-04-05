Stephen Zurhaar Purchases 500,000 Shares of Valmec Ltd (VMX) Stock

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Stephen Zurhaar bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

ASX:VMX traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$0.20 ($0.14). 241,132 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66.

About Valmec

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

