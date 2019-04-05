Stepan (SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $513.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $499.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Stepan had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $466.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $38,862.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $568,661.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $93,430.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 500 shares of company stock valued at $45,141 and sold 18,444 shares valued at $1,703,708. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Stepan by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stepan by 85.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,901,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCL opened at $89.04 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

