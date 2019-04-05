Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) shares rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 678,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 691,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
STML has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The company has a market cap of $604.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STML. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
