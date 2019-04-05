State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $19.60 Million Position in General Electric (GE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,933,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,541,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

