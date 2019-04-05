Stanley Black & Decker Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the average volume of 493 call options.

Shares of SWK opened at $142.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,820.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

