Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 417 ($5.45) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.50 ($4.44).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 382.70 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 7,750 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,382.50 ($26,633.35). Also, insider Cathleen Raffaeli purchased 9,315 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £24,219 ($31,646.41). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,927 shares of company stock worth $6,487,490.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

