Stamps.com (STMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.20

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.20 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 636644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. B. Riley decreased their target price on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,500 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Stamps.com by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 6,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stamps.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

