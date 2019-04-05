Stagecoach Group (SGC) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at Bank of America

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.25 ($2.20).

Shares of SGC opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.90 million and a P/E ratio of -21.38. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

