Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,075 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rowan Companies worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rowan Companies by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 422,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377,403 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rowan Companies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Rowan Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.37 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.49.

NYSE RDC opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.52. Rowan Companies PLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

