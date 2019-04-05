Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $132.66 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $318,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,250. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

