Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 10,151 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 242,029 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $3,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,320 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT opened at $23.33 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 80.59%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

