Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $955,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Stock

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,039,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,767,000 after buying an additional 2,095,706 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $22,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,207,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,326,000 after buying an additional 465,375 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.06 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 25.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bisaro bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

