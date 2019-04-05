Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Stock

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 44,994 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 315,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 194,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 180,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

