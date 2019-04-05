Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 160,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $19.45 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

