Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL opened at $207.73 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.70.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total transaction of $2,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $760,454.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,798 shares in the company, valued at $37,608,552.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock worth $8,798,254 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

