Spotify (SPOT) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spotify by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Spotify by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.43.

NASDAQ:SPOT opened at $143.82 on Thursday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

