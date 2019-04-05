SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Sold by Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.72. 312,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,390. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $100.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy-shares-sold-by-trust-department-mb-financial-bank-n-a.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.