SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 6.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,786,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,653,000 after buying an additional 231,110 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,554,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,796,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,034,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,189,000.

SLYV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 223,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,168. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $71.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

