SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 6.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.72% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $3,984,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY opened at $286.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-shares-bought-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.