SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (ITE) Stake Raised by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS accounts for about 7.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $44,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,161 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter worth $5,977,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter worth $4,307,000.

ITE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.05. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $60.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

