SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Stake Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $30.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

