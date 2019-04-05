SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $680,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 226,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $100.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5443 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

