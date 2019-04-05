SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,772,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,669,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10,667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,471,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,247,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after acquiring an additional 572,317 shares in the last quarter.

CWB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,258. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

