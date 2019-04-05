Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Director Acquires $71,595.00 in Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $71,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 16th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 1,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 8,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $66,320.00.

On Sunday, December 22nd, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 300 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,453.00.

SPKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,584. Spark Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Spark Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spark Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

