S&P Global (SPGI) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.15. 142,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,215. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $368,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,130.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 766,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after acquiring an additional 133,167 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 56.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in S&P Global by 60.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

