Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,984 ABB Ltd (ABB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/sowell-financial-services-llc-purchases-shares-of-11984-abb-ltd-abb.html.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.