Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,661,000 after purchasing an additional 337,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,021,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

