Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $244,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

KSS stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

