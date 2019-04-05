Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,329 Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,566,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after buying an additional 193,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fortinet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 487,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,297,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 9,124 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $743,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,460,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,756,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,499 shares of company stock valued at $16,309,857. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/sowell-financial-services-llc-buys-shares-of-4329-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.