Southwestern Energy (SWN) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,005,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,992,566 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $265,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

