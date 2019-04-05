Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 186,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 206,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/southern-energy-sou-stock-price-down-6-9.html.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.