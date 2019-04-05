Southern Co (SO) Position Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,081. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,341 shares of company stock valued at $18,981,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

