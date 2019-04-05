SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Tops $0.0103

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a market cap of $3.39 million and $65,773.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $779.93 or 0.15561660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010725 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 353,731,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,317,201 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

