Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price

Media coverage about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a news impact score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $54,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,702 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

