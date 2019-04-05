Software (STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Software currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Software stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Software has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.31.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

