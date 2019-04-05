Software (STWRY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Software in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Software from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STWRY remained flat at $$8.79 during trading hours on Thursday. Software has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

