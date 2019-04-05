Societe Generale (SCGLY) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 193,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,421. Societe Generale has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

