Snap-on (SNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap-on has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company has a soft sales trend in the past few quarters, mostly due to sluggishness in the Tools Group segment. The company reported negative sales surprise for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2018. Lower sales at the International franchise business hurt revenues for Tools Group. This along with shortfalls in the OEM dealership arena weighed on organic sales. Further, adverse currency movements impacted top line. Volatility in raw-material prices and stiff competition are additional woes. However, the company delivered in-line earnings in the fourth quarter, after posting bottom line beat for more than seven years. The company is benefiting from robust business model and focus on value-creation processes. Further, broad-based strength in Commercial & Industrial Group division is also aiding performance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Snap-on by 62,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

