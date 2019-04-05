Smartsheet (SMAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2019 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/22/2019 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/21/2019 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $38.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/5/2019 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 29,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,393,458 shares of company stock worth $50,787,473.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 83,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.