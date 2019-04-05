SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $19.16 million and $566,348.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,021.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.03280673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.01761287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.36 or 0.05782127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.01384693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00115935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.01429712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00357359 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00028480 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

