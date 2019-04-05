Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions.However, escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. “

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $181,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock worth $1,187,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

