Skyline Asset Management LP Has $6.77 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,202,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of JHG opened at $25.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

