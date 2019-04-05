SJW Group (SJW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded SJW Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE SJW opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,379,000 after purchasing an additional 156,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,024,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 35,654.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 439,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

