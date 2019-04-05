Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

