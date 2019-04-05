Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, DEx.top and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $138,444.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00383681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01686445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00262151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

