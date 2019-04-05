Signet Jewelers (SIG) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.76 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

NYSE SIG traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.13. 1,695,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $19,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 265,018 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 226,826 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

