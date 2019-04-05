Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post sales of $166.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.85 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $153.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $687.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.40 million to $690.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $753.99 million, with estimates ranging from $745.63 million to $760.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of SSTK opened at $47.19 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Shutterstock news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

